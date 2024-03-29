Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

A superb first half strike from Ebou Adams proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the Seasiders failed to make the most of the few opportunities that came their way in the opposition box.

Hayden Coulson, George Byers and Karamoko Dembele all had chances in the first half, while Kyle Joseph came close in the latter stages, with the Rams being let off on each occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on Blackpool’s wasted opportunities, Critchley said: "We worked on it a lot last week and this week, but sometimes you can bring the horse to water but you can’t teach it how to drink. We got there, and were in good moments, but Ebou Adams produced a real moment of quality and we didn’t, which is basically the difference between the two teams.

"It’s an all too familiar feeling for us. Between the penalty boxes we played well and controlled the game, we played with bravery. When we got into good situations, we failed too often, which has been the story of our season in certain games away from home. They produce a moment of quality and we didn’t and they defended the goal better than us, that’s why they win the game. That’s why they are where they are, and why we are where we are.

"I’ve got to be careful what I say because we’ve got another game on Monday, and there’s still 18 points to play for with plenty of twists and turns, but I’m sick of saying the same things.

"We created more than enough moments but didn’t do enough in front of goal, and that’s been all too common for us. Particularly at this stage of the season, results matter of performances- we’ve not combined both of them together often enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad