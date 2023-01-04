Blackpool's new signing Morgan Rogers opens up on fitness after injury scuppered summer move from Manchester City

The 20-year-old had been lined up in the summer only to suffer an injury, which scuppered his chances of making the switch to Bloomfield Road.

But the Manchester City man is now back to full fitness and raring to go after finalising his move to the Fylde coast.

“I’ve been back for quite a while now,” he told Tangerine TV.

“I feel better than I’ve ever felt really, so I’m in a really good place. I just can’t wait to play a game.”

This is the second time Rogers has linked up with Michael Appleton, having previously worked with him at Lincoln City where he scored six times for the Imps as he helped them reach the League One play-off final, where they were ironically beaten by the Seasiders at Wembley.

“I’m glad it’s over the line and I can just focus on my football,” Rogers said of his move.

Rogers played under Michael Appleton at Lincoln City

“The club have been interested in me for a while now and now I just can’t wait to get going.

“It’s one thing having interest from the club before the gaffer was here but having worked with him previously, it’s just an added bonus really.

“I’ve got a good relationship with him, we get on well and I know how he works. I’d like to think he knows how I work and what I like too. It just went hand in hand.

“It’s an ideal scenario so now I just want to get going and get playing under him again because I enjoyed my time with him last time. We worked together well and I like the way he manages his side’s.

“It’s good to know how he sets up and how he likes his teams to play. We had success with him at our previous club.

“He trusted me to go and play and be myself within the system, which can sometimes be difficult within a structure.