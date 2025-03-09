Blackpool’s League One rivals Huddersfield make shock managerial decision

Michael Duff has been sacked by Huddersfield. | Getty Images

Blackpool’s League One rivals Huddersfield have made a shock managerial decision.

The Terriers have sacked boss Michael Duff following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to relegation-scrapping Bristol Rovers.

The loss at the Memorial Stadium saw the West Yorkshire outfit drop out of the play-offs following a run of four defeats in their previous five league games.

And that disappointing run of form ultimately cost Duff his position at the John Smith’s Stadium despite only being appointed in May 2024

In a statement on the club website, Owner and Chairman Kevin Nagle said: ‘This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the Club since he was appointed as Head Coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

‘However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

‘I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.’

The Terriers also confirmed academy manager Jon Worthington will take charge for the remainder of the campaign as Huddersfield bid for an imminent return to the Championship.