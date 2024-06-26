Blackpool's key fixtures: Boxing Day opponent, Good Friday trip, and longest journey

Blackpool face Wrexham on Boxing Day (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blackpool’s fixtures for the 2024/25 League One season have been released.

The Seasiders start the campaign with a trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on League Two play-off winners Crawley Town on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm).

Meanwhile, the regular season comes to a close on May 3, with Neil Critchley’s side welcoming Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.

We’ve taken a look at some of the other key fixtures throughout the next 12 months:

First home game

Blackpool’s home game of the campaign comes against League Two champions Stockport County, with the Hatters visiting the Fylde Coast on August 17.

The festive period

The Seasiders’ last game before Christmas comes against Stevenage at home, before two away trips over the festive period itself.

On Boxing Day they will travel to the Racecourse Ground to take on Wrexham, while on December 29 they round off 2024 against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

Meanwhile, 2025 gets underway against Shrewsbury Town at Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day.

Easter

Blackpool will once again be in action twice over Easter. On Good Friday (April 18) they travel to the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage, while on Easter Monday they are at home to Wrexham.

Midweek away trips

Critchley’s side have a few midweek trips to deal with throughout the campaign.

The first one is against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium on October 22.

They also travel to Shrewsbury on December 3 and Lincoln City on January 28.

Longest trips

The opening day fixture against Crawley is one of the Seasiders’ longest trips for the 2024/25 season.

Meanwhile, the other lengthy journey is to Exeter, who they face at St James Park on January 25.

Local games

The Seasiders’ local away games come against Bolton Wanderers on November 23 and Wigan Athletic on April 26.

Meanwhile, Ian Evatt’s side visit Bloomfield Road on March 29, while Latics are in town on October 26.