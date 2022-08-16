Blackpool's Kenny Dougall desperate to play to force his way into Australia's World Cup squad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has been in and out of the Australian setup over the past year or so, earning five caps under Graham Arnold.

Following the Socceroos’ qualification for this winter’s tournament in Qatar, the 29-year-old is desperate to ensure he makes the plane.

Dougall started the season on the bench under Michael Appleton but he impressed on his first league start for the Seasiders during the weekend defeat to Swansea City.

“From a personal point of view it’s nice to get back in the team from the start,” the Aussie told The Gazette.

“It’s obviously important for me to be playing games but it’s up to the gaffer who he wants to put in.

“It’s important as a football club we pick up points so whatever XI is on the pitch, they’ve got to do the job.”

Kenny Dougall will be desperate to make the Australian squad for this winter's World Cup

While Dougall naturally has his eyes set on the World Cup, he might get a chance to impress next month when his country play neighbours New Zealand home and away in friendly action.

“That’s the aim for me,” the midfielder added.

“There’s an international window in September which I’m aiming to be a part of and then hopefully I can make the big one in November as well.”

Australia kick off their tournament on November 22 against reigning champions France in Group D.

Arnold’s side then play Tunisia four days later before taking on Denmark in their final group game.

The Socceroos booked their spot at the tournament in dramatic fashion, beating the United Arab Emirates and Peru in play-off ties to seal qualification for their fifth consecutive World Cup.

In 2018, Australia finished bottom of their group on just one point.

Should Dougall feature in Qatar, he will become the first Blackpool player to represent the club at a World Cup since Alan Ball in 1966.

Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu could also feature having been part of the Canadian squad during their qualification process.