Blackpool's Josh Bowler named the Championship's wing wizard ahead of Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest men

According to the latest data, Josh Bowler currently ranks number one in the chart of the Championship’s best dribblers.

This will come as no surprise to Blackpool fans, who have been entertained by the 22-year-old’s direct, penetrative forward runs down the right flank ever since the wide man arrived at Bloomfield Road in the summer.

The former Everton man scored a superb solo goal in Saturday’s 1-0 win, his first in the league for the Seasiders, to help Blackpool beat Fulham.

Bowler surged toward the Fulham goal, skipped two challenges before slipping the ball past Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post.

The winger previously scored his first goal for the club in Pool’s 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland in August.

In the six league games he’s played in, Bowler has recorded 20 successful dribbles, six more than any other player.

QPR’s Chris Willock is second on the list with 14, ahead of Ben Brereton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth), and Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest), who all have 13.

There’s another Blackpool player on the list in the form of Keshi Anderson, who has predominantly played over on the left wing this season.

The 26-year-old has made 12 successful dribbles so far in the Championship, which is the same number as Joe Rothwell (Blackburn), Sander Berge (Sheffield United), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City).