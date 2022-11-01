Blackpool's Jake Daniels needs your support to win 'moment of the year' award
Jake Daniels’ groundbreaking decision to publicly come out as gay has been shortlisted in the ‘moment of the season’ category at a regional awards evening.
Daniels has been included among seven nominees at the North West Football Awards, which take place in Manchester next week.
It comes after the 17-year-old became the first openly gay footballer in British football since Justin Fashanu back in May, not long after making his senior debut for Blackpool.
Daniels, who has been with Blackpool since the age of seven and now has a professional contract, made his first-team debut against Peterborough United on the final day of last season.
Ten days later, he told Sky Sports that while he had known he was gay since he was five or six, "off the pitch I've been hiding the real me and who I really am".
The winner of the award will be decided by the public, with voters urged to have their say via a hashtag on Twitter.
Voting will close at 10pm on Monday and the winner will be announced on the night.
To vote for Daniels to win the award, tweet #ARMSTRONGMOMENTG
The other nominees are:
Manchester United Under-18s beat Nottingham Forest to win the FA Youth Cup in front of record-breaking crowd of 67,492 Cole Stockton scores a stunning stoppage-time winner for Morecambe from the centre circle against Fleetwood Town Liverpool women are promoted to the WSL with two games to spare Ilkay Gundogan’s winner secures the Premier League title for Manchester City Paul Farman saves penalty to secure Barrow’s League Two safety Sean McConville’s overhead kick for Accrington Stanley ends Rotherham’s 21-game unbeaten run