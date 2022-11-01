Blackpool's Jake Daniels needs your support to win 'moment of the year' award

Daniels has been included among seven nominees at the North West Football Awards, which take place in Manchester next week.

Daniels, who has been with Blackpool since the age of seven and now has a professional contract, made his first-team debut against Peterborough United on the final day of last season.

Ten days later, he told Sky Sports that while he had known he was gay since he was five or six, "off the pitch I've been hiding the real me and who I really am".

The winner of the award will be decided by the public, with voters urged to have their say via a hashtag on Twitter.

Voting will close at 10pm on Monday and the winner will be announced on the night.

The 17-year-old became the first openly gay footballer in British football since Justin Fashanu back in May

To vote for Daniels to win the award, tweet #ARMSTRONGMOMENTG

The other nominees are: