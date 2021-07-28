Blackpool's friendly against Burnley 'felt like a real game' according to Clarets boss Sean Dyche

The Seasiders competed well against their Premier League opponents, eventually going down to a slender 1-0 defeat.

Defender Bobby Thomas was the man to win it for Dyche’s side, heading home from a corner with 13 minutes remaining.

Regardless of the result, it was a great test for the Seasiders in what was a real step-up in quality from their previous friendlies against Southport, Accrington Stanley and Carlisle United.

The game was played at a good tempo and intensity throughout, helped by good backing from both sets of supporters.

“There were a number of productive performances," Dyche said.

“We are still looking at options as well, to see one or two we can bring in, but you can see players looking fit and there’s a nice sharpness to them.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche

“We mixed the side a bit again but there was a good attitude from the start. We looked fresh and we looked at it and I was really pleased overall.

“There was a real good energy and tempo to our play. We need to sharpen up a little bit with our chances because we created enough but there was a real good feel to us.

“We want games that feel like that because it certainly did feel like a real game and yet again there was a nice atmosphere with fans in the stadium.

“It all adds to it and the build-up to the season.”