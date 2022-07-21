The new season begins next week.

Blackpool were dealt a blow earlier this summer when Neil Critchley left for a new role at Aston Villa.

He did an impressive job with the Seasiders and the club have since turned to Michael Appleton as his replacement.

The ex-Lincoln City boss, 46, is no stranger to managing at Bloomfield Road having previously been there during the 2012/13 season.

Appleton has delved into the transfer market to sign young centre-back Rhys Williams on loan from Liverpool to bolster his options in defence.

He has also brought in promising midfielder Lewis Fiorini on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City after working with him at the LNER Stadium last term.

The Tangerines finished 16thin the Championship last season and will be looking to build on that in the next campaign.

How does Blackpool’s squad value on fantasy football compare to their league rivals? We take a look, courtesy of Gaffr:

