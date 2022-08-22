Blackpool's development side to kick-off Central League campaign against Bolton Wanderers - here's their fixture list in full

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Dobbie’s newly-formed side take on Bolton Wanderers in a home game, which is being hosted at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium (2pm kick-off).

Supporters are welcome to attend.

Dobbie’s side will largely be made up of youngsters from the development squad and Under-18 side.

Players out on loan, such as Tayt Trusty and Brad Holmes, are also eligible to play.

However, there might also be the chance to see first-team players in need of minutes or on their return from injury.

The likes of Chris Maxwell, Stuart Moore and Beryly Lubala have struggled for game time so far this season, while James Husband might need some action to step-up his fitness after his recent return from injury.

Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his newly-formed development side

But the squad is largely expected to feature players such as Jack Moore, Will Squires, Luke Mariette, Joe Strawn, Jake Daniels and Ewan Bange.

Recent recruits Harvey Hughes, Alex Lankshear and Donovan Lescott will also be in the frame.

Here’s the development’s squad fixture list for the upcoming season:

Tuesday, August 23 – Blackpool vs Bolton Wanderers, Bamber Bridge FC, 2pm

Tuesday, August 30 – Blackpool vs Fleetwood Town, Bamber Bridge FC, 2pm

Tuesday, September 6 – Blackpool vs Accrington Stanley (Cup), Longridge Town FC, 2pm

Tuesday, September 27 – Preston North End vs Blackpool, Springfield Training Ground, 2pm

Tuesday, October 11 – Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool (Cup), Poolfoot, 1pm

Tuesday, October 25 – Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town, Longridge Town, 2pm

Wednesday, November 9 – Accrington Stanley vs Blackpool, Venue TBC

Tuesday, November 15 – Carlisle United vs Blackpool (Cup), Frenchfields Penrith, 1pm

Tuesday, December 6 – Wrexham vs Blackpool, Nantwich Town FC, 1pm

Wednesday, January 11 – Bolton Wanderers vs Blackpool, Lostock, 1pm

Tuesday, January 24 – Blackpool vs Preston North End, Bamber Bridge, 1pm

Wednesday, February 15 – Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool, The Millers Oils High Performance Complex, 1pm

Tuesday, February 28 – Blackpool vs Accrington Stanley, Bamber Bridge, 1pm

Tuesday, March 28 – Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool, Poolfoot, 1pm

Tuesday, April 11 – Blackpool vs Wrexham, Bamber Bridge, 2pm