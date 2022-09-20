News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's Dan Grimshaw no longer 'credited' with own goal in Millwall defeat

Millwall’s opening goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Blackpool is no longer listed as a Dan Grimshaw own goal.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:42 pm

The Lions took a first-half lead at The Den courtesy of Zian Flemming’s header from a corner.

However, Press Association, who supply statistics to a number of media outlets, marked it down as an own goal by Seasiders keeper Grimshaw.

The shot stopper desperately attempted to claw the ball off the line but to no avail, resulting in the referee’s watch signalling for a goal.

Replays shown on the big screen during the match showed the ball did cross the line, so on this occasion the goal-line technology worked as expected.

That was not the case against Huddersfield Town earlier this month when the technology failed to award a goal when Yuta Nakayama bundled the ball over the line from close range.

Following the controversy, the EFL released a statement confirming there had been a failure with the goal-line technology.

Hawk-Eye, meanwhile, revealed the ball was obscured as it moved over the line.

!The position of the players, the goal post and the goalkeeper impacted the cameras’ line of sight,” they said in a statement.

In this instance, the EFL has now confirmed that Flemming has officially been awarded the goal, his first for the club since his £1.7million move from Fortuna Sittard in the summer.

They add that Flemming was marked down as the goalscorer by referee Darren Bond and by Millwall post-match.

The sites that listed it as a Grimshaw own goal will be updated in due course.

