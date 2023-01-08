Blackpool's clinical FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest capped off a great week in the transfer market

This has been a long time coming for Michael Appleton’s side, who hadn’t tasted victory since October prior to Saturday’s rip-roaring cup tie. You wouldn’t have known it mind given the emphatic nature of how Blackpool swatted away their Premier League opposition.

Yes, it’s ‘only’ the cup and yes, Nottingham Forest named an all-changed side, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the significance of this result.

The scoreline might be a little misleading given its one-sided nature, but Blackpool – for once – were utterly clinical in front of goal. They’d only scored twice in their last five home games leading into this cup tie.

Forest, by way of comparison, were miserably abject whenever the ball fell to them anywhere near Chris Maxwell’s goal, converting just one of their 20 attempts on goal – and even then their goal came in the 92nd minute when the game was already done and dusted.

Prior to that it was the Seasiders who were looking more likely to add to their tally as they hunted down a fifth to really rub salt into the wound.

Context

Marvin Ekpiteta was on the scoresheet as the Seasiders got back to winning ways

The nay-sayers will say Blackpool shouldn’t take too much glee from this win because they were facing a Forest side that made 11 changes from their last top flight fixture.

But take a closer look at their line-up and you’ll notice it was a starting XI sprinkled with quality.

Neco Williams, who was given a torrid afternoon by CJ Hamilton at right-back, was captured for a rumoured £17m in the summer. Emmanuel Dennis, playing up front, was brought in for around £15m, potentially rising to £20m with certain add-ons and clauses. Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien, meanwhile, both made the move from Huddersfield Town for a combined £10m fee. It’s worlds away from Bloomfield Road.

Even beyond that, you had players that were the cornerstone of Forest’s promotion charge from the Championship last season – the likes of Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Jack Colback and Sam Surridge.

The returning Josh Bowler, who was ineligible to face his former club, was applauded by both sets of fans prior to kick-off

Appleton is probably right to say this was a line-up that would probably win the title in the second tier. One aggrieved Forest fan, who rang up talkSPORT on the drive home to vent his frustration, concurred, suggesting the side that started against Blackpool was stronger on paper than the line-up Cooper put out at Wembley back in May for the play-off final.

So these were no mugs and, despite the scoreline, they didn’t play like mugs either. They created plenty of opportunities but through a combination of poor finishing and heroic defending from the Seasiders they were unable to capitalise on their periods of pressure.

Plaudits

Enough about Forest anyway, this was Blackpool’s day and given their recent troubles they deserve the spotlight.

Poveda lit up the pitch with another sparkling display

Andy Lyons enjoyed a debut to remember as he showed he possesses both sides to his game, the Seamus Coleman-esque marauding runs from full-back as well as the aggressive snap into challenges.

Marvin Ekpiteta continued his recent resurgence with his second goal in three games while bringing out two or three trademark last-ditch blocks, just like the old days.

Further afield, CJ Hamilton – knowing Morgan Rogers and Josh Bowler are waiting in the wings to take his spot – delivered a knockout display on the left wing, helping create the opener before slamming home a goal of his own in the second-half.

Last but by no means least, Ian Poveda. Where to start?! His ability with a ball at his feet and his trickery has never been in question, you don’t play for Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona by accident.

But what’s impressed me most about the Leeds United loanee in recent weeks has been his workrate, his desire and his willingness to do the dirty stuff – close down, harry, rush the opposition into hopeful clearances. It’s a side to his game we didn’t know he had and Appleton admitted as much himself.

It begs the question why Poveda is only now getting a run of games, but his lack of appearances earlier in the season was for good reason, his attitude and discipline really wasn’t up to scratch.

Shayne Lavery typified Blackpool's display with a tireless performance

But he’s since got his head down, knuckled down and thrived – somewhat surprisingly – in a number 10 role. Better late than never, eh?

If Poveda was hard-working, Shayne Lavery was utterly relentless as he delivered a breathless display out on the wing.

The Northern Irishman was full of non-stop running. Not like a headless chicken, but pressing in the right areas and at the right time to help Blackpool win the ball back high up the pitch.

He won’t get the plaudits, they’ll be saved for Poveda, Hamilton and even Jerry Yates given his impressive cameo off the bench, but his contribution to the team was no less important.

Foundations

All in all, this was an ideal way to cap off a hugely positive week. Two high-quality arrivals have been backed up by a much-needed and long-awaited first win since October. According to Appleton, two more arrivals could also be on their way next week.

Things are looking a lot rosier than they were a week ago, that’s for sure. We even heard a faint rendition of “Michael Appleton’s tangerine army” as Pool’s head coach waltzed over to applaud the North Stand at full-time.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, this will mean nothing if Blackpool don’t back this up with another performance at Vicarage Road next week.

