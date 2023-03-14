Blackpool's back-to-back homes games against QPR and Coventry City likely to be season defining

The Seasiders host QPR tonight before welcoming Coventry City to Bloomfield Road on Saturday for their final two games before the international break.

With six points separating McCarthy’s side from safety, and with only 10 games remaining, time is rapidly running out.

Because of that, McCarthy concedes it goes without saying how significant this week’s games will be for his side.

“Every time we’ve spoken, from 19 games down to 10, every game has been an important one and they just get more and more important the fewer games we’ve got,” he said.

“The two home games we’ve got could be season defining, that’s how important they are.

“We’re playing a QPR side that have been on a bad run, albeit they had a great game on Saturday against Watford, which is typical that we’re playing them now.

Mick McCarthy's side have just 10 games remaining to avoid the drop

“They’ve changed the shape of the team, they played really well on Saturday and deserved to win, so it’s a really important game for us.

“I can’t stress the importance of the two home games any more than anyone looking at the league.”

Despite losing 2-0 to Bristol City in disappointing fashion on Saturday, results largely went their way elsewhere in the division.

It means if Blackpool are able to beat QPR and Cardiff City lose at home to West Brom on Wednesday night, McCarthy’s men will be only three points adrift of safety.

But anything less and the Seasiders will put themselves at risk of becoming cut adrift.

“Things could look different. We want as many points as we can get,” the 64-year-old said.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we won two home games? We’ve only won seven all season, but that’s what we’ve got to aim for.

“They’re both at home and we’ve been doing alright at home. Not winning everything but we’ve been pretty hard to beat.