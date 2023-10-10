News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool’s attendance compared to rivals Derby County, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers - gallery

Blackpool are aiming for an immediate return to the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 10th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST

Blackpool were relegated to League One last season and turned to Neil Critchley over the summer. He guided the Tangerines to promotion to the third tier during his first spell at the club.

The Tangerines are currently sat in 10th position in the league table and are four points off the play-offs. They drew 2-2 away at Charlton Athletic at The Valley in their last outing to secure a useful point.

Here is a look at how Blackpool’s average attendance so far this season at Bloomfield Road compares to their league rivals such as Derby County, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers...

3,309

1. 24. Fleetwood

3,309

Photo Sales
3,609

2. 23. Burton

3,609

Photo Sales
4,179

3. 22. Cheltenham

4,179 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
4,762

4. 21. Stevenage

4,762 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
4,875

5. 20. Wycombe

4,875

Photo Sales
5,584

6. 19. Shrewsbury

5,584 Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
