Blackpool are aiming for an immediate return to the Championship

Blackpool were relegated to League One last season and turned to Neil Critchley over the summer. He guided the Tangerines to promotion to the third tier during his first spell at the club.

The Tangerines are currently sat in 10th position in the league table and are four points off the play-offs. They drew 2-2 away at Charlton Athletic at The Valley in their last outing to secure a useful point.

Here is a look at how Blackpool’s average attendance so far this season at Bloomfield Road compares to their league rivals such as Derby County, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers...