The League One bad boys have been revealed at the quarter-point mark of the 2023/24 campaign.

It's a mix-and-match acros League One with several teams on a different amount of games played.

The second international break of the season is here, and some teams are in both EFL Trophy and League One action this week, whilst others have a free week off.

The Tangerines have Liverpool under-21's at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy, and then a league fixture against Stevenage to look forward to.

As it stands, the most a team has played this season is 12 games, and the least is 10 which Lincoln City have played. The 12-game point of the season is more or less the quarter point of the 46-game season, and it gives us a brief indication of what will happen in May.

Blackpool right now are 10th, and are outside of the play-offs by four points with Bolton Wanderers in sixth occupying the final spot.

Pompey are at the top of the table, and hold a six-point lead over third-place Barnsley in the promotion spots, and are ahead of Oxford United who have played a game less.

How are the players faring however? When looking at individual statistics, you often look at goals, assists or clean sheets but what about the disciplinary record? EFL rule changes have already seen more time added on to avoid time wasting, but that hasn’t stopped players from picking up a booking or two.

Here we take a look at the ‘dirtiest’ player in League One, which is based on the amount of bookings they’ve received this season and in how many games.

Transfermarkt collects the statistics and assigns one point for yellow cards, three points for a second yellow leading to a red and five points for a straight red to create a ranking - here's who makes the top 20.

1 . Jamie Reid (Stevenage) 11 games played, 5 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . Dan Butler (Stevenage) 12 games played, 5 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Peter Kioso (Peterborough United) 11 games played, 5 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4 . Regan Poole (Portsmouth) 11 games played, 5 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Hector Kyprianou of (Peterborough United) 11 games played, 5 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card. Photo: 11 games played, 5 yellows, 0 second yellows, 0 straight red card. Photo Sales