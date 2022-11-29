Blackpool's 2-0 Central League Cup win against Carlisle United as it happened

This fixture was originally planned to take place a couple of weeks ago but it had to be rearranged.

Stephen Dobbie’s development squad instead make the journey up the M6 into Cumbria today for their Central League Cup clash against Carlisle United, which takes place at their Brunton Park Stadium at 2pm.

This season we’ve become accustomed to seeing a handful of first-team players getting runouts in these games, but that’s unlikely to happen today with Michael Appleton’s side still out in Spain as part of their warm weather training camp.