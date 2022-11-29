Blackpool's 2-0 Central League Cup win against Carlisle United as it happened
There’s still a little wait for Blackpool’s return to competitive action, with Michael Appleton’s side resuming their Championship campaign against Birmingham City in 11 days’ time.
But we do have a game to look forward to today in the form of Blackpool’s Central League Cup clash against Carlisle United.
Our Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at Brunton Park for this afternoon’s game, which kicks off at 2pm – so follow this blog for regular updates.
Match preview
This fixture was originally planned to take place a couple of weeks ago but it had to be rearranged.
Stephen Dobbie’s development squad instead make the journey up the M6 into Cumbria today for their Central League Cup clash against Carlisle United, which takes place at their Brunton Park Stadium at 2pm.
This season we’ve become accustomed to seeing a handful of first-team players getting runouts in these games, but that’s unlikely to happen today with Michael Appleton’s side still out in Spain as part of their warm weather training camp.
Instead, it’s likely to be a combination of development squad players and perhaps a sprinkling of Under-18s, although that will be confirmed later on when we’re handed the team sheets.
Central League Cup
The competition begins with a group stage format, which sees Blackpool come up against Carlisle, Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town.
Stephen Dobbie’s side have won their opening two group games so far, leaving them top of the group on six points. Today’s opponents Carlisle sit second on three points having only played one game to date, beating Fleetwood 1-0.
The Seasiders previously beat Fleetwood 2-1 and Accrington 1-0.
How Blackpool line up
Carlisle name a strong side with first-team players included
Blackpool’s Owen Moffat gets the game started.
3 - Positive
It’s been a strong start from Blackpool against their more experienced counterparts. They’ve been the side on the front foot in the early stages.
5 - Blocked
Will Squires makes a good block to charge down Jayden Harris’s shot. The hosts are currently enjoying their first real spell of pressure.
8 - Free kick
Owen Moffat has the chance to swing in a cross from a wide free kick but his delivery is poor, cleared easily by the front man. Blackpool win a throw-in deep in Carlisle territory though.
12 - Half chance
Dannen Francis does really well to beat his man down the right flank but his cross is behind everybody. Despite that, it still almost reaches Brad Holmes in the centre but Carlisle are able to scramble clear.