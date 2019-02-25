Blackpool youngster Fin Sinclair-Smith seals short-term loan move to Widnes

Blackpool youngster Fin Sinclair-Smith has joined Widnes on a short-term loan.

The 18-year-old, who has already spent time with Marine this season, will spend a further month with the Northern Premier Division One West side.

The winger has made one appearance for Blackpool's first-team this season, coming off the bench in the 3-3 Checkatrade Trophy draw at Macclesfield Town in September.

He made his senior debut for the Seasiders in August 2017 in the Checkatrade Trophy draw against Wigan Athletic.

He made a further appearance in the same competition against Accrington Stanley later that season.