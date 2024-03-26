Dan Sassi (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The defender made the move to Bloomfield Road last month for an undisclosed fee from Burnley, signing a contract with the Seasiders until 2026- with an option for an additional 12 months beyond that.

A few weeks after the Deadline Day deal, the 20-year-old was sent out on loan to Spotland, where he has made six appearances for Rochdale in the National League.

It has now been decided that the centre back will remain with the Greater Manchester club for the rest of the campaign, with James McNulty’s side currently sitting in 10th in the fifth tier of English football after a four-game undefeated run.

After starting his career with Stoke City, Sassi made the move to Turf Moor in 2020, where he signed his first professional deal and captained the Clarets’ U21s side.

Discussing the plan for the defender last month following his initial move to Rochdale, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "We identified him as someone that will be a good footballer for this club in the future.

"We wanted to get him in so he could acclimatise to us if you like, getting him used to the environment and the way we train, getting him around the main group for a few weeks. What he’s not yet done is get exposure to senior football, he’s been playing development football.

"He can contribute for Rochdale between now and the end of the season- we’ll watch him and see how he’s progressing. He’s got to go there and fight because the National League is a tough division with lots of tough teams.