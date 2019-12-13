Blackpool without suspended Ben Heneghan for trip to Sunderland but otherwise at full strength

Blackpool will be without suspended defender Ben Heneghan for tomorrow's trip to Sunderland but are otherwise at full strength.

The centre back will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign in last weekend's 3-1 win against Fleetwood Town.

Other than Nick Anderton, who remains sidelined with a hairline fracture, the Seasiders have no other injury concerns to worry about.

“We’re looking in good shape at the moment,” Grayson said.

“We’re obviously without Ben - there I go leaking my team again - as he’s suspended. But everybody else should be available for selection.

“A lot of the other lads played at Fleetwood in the reserves on Tuesday and got 90 minutes, which was good because some of them haven’t had much football over the last few weeks.

“It’s important for them to get some game time seeing as we’re going into the Christmas period soon and they’re all going to get chances at some point I’m sure.

“They had a fantastic attitude in real difficult conditions and now it’s pleasing to have so many available.”

When it was put to Grayson that Heneghan's absence will provide a priceless opportunity for Curtis Tilt to earn his place back int he side, the Pool boss said: "Or somebody else…

“Ben has done really well. He’s been fantastic since he’s come to the football club and he’s replicated a lot of performances that people knew he was capable of doing because of his form last year, where he was a real focal point of the team.

“Whoever comes into the team has got an opportunity and it will give me a great selection dilemma for next Saturday if we’ve won at Sunderland and kept a clean sheet, when Ben comes available again.

“That’s the options I need and it will be an opportunity for somebody to come into the team.

“It’s part and parcel of your job of trying to keep everybody happy. At one stage I’ve got 11 players who like me, seven who think I’m alright and then a few others who don’t like me very much - that’s always been the case.

“Me and my staff play our part talking to the lads and seeing how they are, but it’s also down to the players as well.

“If they start sulking and don’t do what they’re supposed to do in terms of trying their best to get back into the team, then it makes my job a lot easier.

“If you have a good attitude and good professionalism then they’re the sort of characteristics I want within my group.

“So far all the lads have been really good.”