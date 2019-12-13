Simon Grayson remains tight-lipped on chances of Blackpool signing Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady

Simon Grayson remained tight-lipped when asked by The Gazette if he would be interested in bringing Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady to Blackpool.

The 33-year-old has been told to train on his own and is now free to leave the club following reports of an incident at Sunderland's training ground.

When asked whether the decision was made due to his conduct on or off of the pitch, Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson said: "A bit of both. I'm giving him the opportunity to get things sorted."

McGeady is a player Grayson knows well having managed him at both Preston North End and Sunderland.

When asked by The Gazette if he'd like to manage him for a third time, this time at Bloomfield Road, Grayson said: “I’ve said many a time that McGeady is probably one of the most talented players I’ve worked with during all my time as a manager.

“Some of the things he could do on the training pitch, some of the things he could do in match-day situations - both at Preston and at times at Sunderland - showed what a fantastic player he is.

“What a career he has had at Premier League level, he was out in Russia and he’s had nearly 100 caps for Ireland as well. He’s a fantastic player.

"Would he want to come here and would I want him to come here? You know me, I’m not going to answer that am I?”