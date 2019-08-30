Blackpool winger seals loan switch to non-league side Altrincham

Blackpool winger Yusifu Ceesay has joined non-league side Altrincham on loan.

The 24-year-old returns to the club where he also enjoyed a loan spell last season, scoring three times in 13 games.

The Spaniard joined the National League North side in February and remained there until the play-offs, where the Robins were defeated on penalties by Chorley.

This will be Ceesay's sixth loan spell since first arriving at Bloomfield Road in September 2018.

He has also spent time on loan with Boston United, AFC Telford, Nuneaton Borough and his former club Alvechurch.

The pacey forward had impressed for Alvechurch during the 2017/18 season as he helped them win promotion from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division One South.

He subsequently signed a two-year contract with the Seasiders with the option of a further 12 months, but he has yet to feature for the club.

"Yusif did really well for us last season and I am delighted to bring him back to Alty," manager Phil Parkinson said.

"He's completely different to our other forward players & I think that's what we need at this moment"

Ceesay trained with the squad on Thursday night & is available for the visit of Farsley Celtic on Saturday.