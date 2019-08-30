Blackpool confirm capture of Bradford City winger while Harry Pritchard goes in the opposite direction

Blackpool have confirmed the signing of Bradford City winger Sean Scannell, while Harry Pritchard has gone in the opposite direction.

READ MORE: Blackpool FC has risen to a new level this season says Simon Grayson

Scannell has signed for the Seasiders on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal with the option to extend by 12 months, after being freed from his contract at Valley Parade.

A leaked photograph appeared on social media yesterday of the winger at Bloomfield Road, but his arrival at Bloomfield Road was only sealed this afternoon.

The 28-year-old, who becomes Pool’s 13th signing of the summer, previously played under Simon Grayson during their time together at Huddersfield Town, where he made 158 appearances.

A former Crystal Palace player, the winger joined Bradford City in 2018 for an undisclosed fee but his time there was hampered by injuries, making just 18 appearances last season.

A serious back complaint kept him out of action for six months.

This season he has made an additional six appearances for the Bantams, scoring in the 3-0 victory against Oldham Athletic earlier this month.

Pritchard, meanwhile, has made the switch to Bradford where he will link up with former boss Gary Bowyer in a separate deal to the Scannell transfer.

The midfielder, a 2018 signing from Maidenhead United, has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent in order for him to make the move to Yorkshire, where he has penned a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who also links up with Jamie Devitt at Bradford, has yet to make a start for the Seasiders this season but has made three appearances off the bench.

He scored six goals in 50 appearances during his time on the Fylde Coast.

Sides in League One and Two still have until 5pm on Monday to make any further permanent and loan signings before the transfer window closes.