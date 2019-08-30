Blackpool FC has risen to a new level this season says Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson says his Blackpool squad has moved on to a “different level” from last season.

Yet the Blackpool manager is still keen on further signings and was last night closing in on Bradford City winger Sean Scannell.

Grayson said one or two more additions could be made before Monday’s deadline. Scannell’s move is expected to be finalised today in a deal that could see midfielder Harry Pritchard going in the opposite direction.

Grayson says his business is not finished yet. “We’re working to try and achieve one or two more signings but these things are an onward process,” the Pool boss said.

“You never know if you’re going to get the ones you want or they fall by the wayside and you move on to different targets.

“We are genuinely looking to bring someone else in, if not two, but we’ll have to wait and see how that goes.”

Summer signings Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt were allowed to leave the club on loan last week, joining Bradford City and Wrexham respectively.

That, Grayson suggests, is because Blackpool have been able to attract a higher quality of player since Simon Sadler’s takeover of the club.

Grayson said: “When you look at the squad, it’s a real strong squad at this moment in time.

“That’s no disrespect to the players that were here last year but the whole club has moved to a different level. Players have gone out of the club because they’ve needed some game time.

“But they’ve also gone out because we’ve been able to attract what we think is a different level of quality.

“That’s because our finances are a little bit richer to allow us to go out and get those players. It’s all relevant to where you are in the market.

“But one thing I won’t do is sign someone for the sake of it and I want value for money.

“I’m not prepared to go through with a deal if the player wants extortionate wages. If that’s the case, I’ll move on to another target.

“You have to take all these things into consideration when signing players.”

Latest signing Calum Macdonald was initially expected to arrive on loan from Derby County, yet Blackpool have clinched the defender on a permanent deal.

It means Pool still have a loan spot available, with four already filled.

“If I can I’d rather do permanent deals,” Grayson added. “Even when the window shuts, there are still going to be a lot of players without clubs, so again I’m not going to rush into signing people for the sake of it.

“We keep getting offered lots and lots of players because of where the club is. We’re a good proposition.

“We’re saying no to people that wouldn’t have been interested in coming to Blackpool a few months ago.

“My judgement and that of the scouting team is that we get the right player at the right time for the right price.”