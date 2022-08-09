Blackpool winger Owen Dale reveals why he made the loan move to Portsmouth

The 23-year-old will spend the season with Danny Cowley’s side after not featuring in Blackpool’s plans at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

The move was completed on Sunday after a whirlwind few days for the winger after his partner gave birth to their first child on Friday.

“It’s been a hectic weekend but nothing but good things, nothing but positive,” he said.

“It started with my first newborn, which I was made up with. Then signing here was another thing I was buzzing about.”

Dale had spoken to Cowley about a potential move to Fratton Park this time last year, but the former Crewe Alexandra man opted to join the Seasiders instead.

Dale is aiming to win promotion from League One with his new side Portsmouth

“Initially I spoke to the gaffer this time last year and I had good conversations with him, so it was a no-brainer really,” he added.

“It’s a massive club with big ambitions so when the opportunity came about I was more than happy to come here.

“I spoke to my immediate family and my agent, but it was a no-brainer like I say. They were all like ‘go for it’ and it was something I wanted to do, so everyone around me backed me to do it.”

Dale, who could make his Pompey debut against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup tonight, is desperate to play his part in what he hopes to be a promotion-winning season.

“I really like the gaffer’s playing style and what he’s about and what the team is doing, so I think I’ll fit in well,” he added.

“After speaking to the gaffer and seeing the fans on social media, I know promotion is the ambition and that’s what I want, I’d love another promotion (after winning automatic promotion from League Two with Crewe in 2019/20).