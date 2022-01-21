Blackpool winger Demetri Mitchell linked with move to Scottish side Hibs as possible Martin Boyle replacement

That’s according to the Daily Record, who suggest the 25-year-old is a target for Shaun Maloney’s side.

Hibs are putting plans in place should they lose Martin Boyle, as has been heavily rumoured, as the forward is thought to be on the brink of joining Saudi side Al-Faisaly.

Boyle, who has scored 16 goals in 33 appearances this season, was left out of Hibs’ side for their Scottish Cup win against Cove Rangers last night.

After the game, Maloney told Hibs TV: “I think there's been progression within that situation.

“Martin has been very professional, we've both been very clear and now we're at a stage where it has progressed.

“I had to make a decision that was best for the team and for Martin, really.

Mitchell has found game time hard to come by this season

“In the next 24 hours we might have more to say, but that's where we're at.”

Mitchell’s current contract is due to run out at the end of the season, although Blackpool do hold the option to extend by 12 months.

The Daily Record claim Hibs are prepared to offer the former Manchester United player the security of a two-and-a-half year deal.

Mitchell previously spent two loan spells with Hibs’ fierce rivals Hearts in 2018 and 2019 while he was at Old Trafford.

Mitchell, who joined the Seasiders on a free transfer in September 2020, has made 53 appearances for the club.

Initially brought to the club as a left-back, the former Sunderland target is now considered a backup option in the wide areas.

Should Mitchell depart, the Seasiders could turn to Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk as a potential replacement.

The Gazette understands Kirk is a player the Seasiders are fond of, although Blackpool aren’t currently focused on strengthening their wide options.

However, should a player in that position depart, Kirk is a player they would consider as a replacement.

The 24-year-old has failed to settle in the capital following his summer move from Crewe Alexandra.

Speaking yesterday, Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson revealed Charlton are willing to listen to loan offers for their player.Kirk only signed for the Addicks on a four-year deal back in August after the League One side triggered his £500,000 release clause from Crewe.

But his move to Charlton hasn’t gone to plan, with the winger making just 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

While the Cheshire-born player has yet to find the back of the net for Charlton, his record at Crewe was an impressive one with 32 goals to his name in 206 appearances.

Kirk, who will be well known to Neil Critchley given his Crewe connections, has struggled for game time since Jackson took charge as he prefers a wing-back system.

It’s believed personal reasons may also have been a factor in Kirk’s mixed displays.

The winger last started a league game for Charlton at Lincoln City in October, although he has featured more heavily in the cup competitions.