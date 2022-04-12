Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton could be in line for Republic of Ireland call-up

While the Blackpool winger was born in Harrow in London, the 27-year-old moved to Waterford in Ireland at a young age.

He also qualifies for Stephen Kenny’s side through his Irish mother.

According to Kenny, Hamilton has declared himself available for his side and could be involved in his upcoming squads.

“His paperwork is done,” Kenny said, while speaking at a League of Ireland show.

“It was one that we weren't monitoring until he came to our attention, we had no idea really.

"He's playing at Championship level regularly and is very quick.

"I've not seen loads of him, I've just watched his games and so forth. He was not on my radar as such.

"He's on the radar now."

Hamilton has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

He also helped the Seasiders win promotion from League One last term in his debut campaign with the club, scoring five times in 26 appearances.

His game time was curtailed by two operations on a foot injury as a result of a problem with his metatarsal, but he’s been fully fit since the start of January.

He could now be in line for an international call-up, with Ireland’s next batch of fixtures coming up in June.

They play four Nations League group games in quick succession, taking on Ukraine twice, Armenia and Scotland.

Kenny added: "Someone mentioned to us that he was available and we spoke to him. CJ is super keen and wants to do it.

"It's straightforward - he hasn't played for England or anyone else."

Hamilton signed for the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2020 after his contract had expired with Mansfield Town.

The winger spent four years at Field Mill, having previously spent time on loan with Halifax Town and Gateshead while he came through the youth ranks at Sheffield United.