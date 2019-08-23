Blackpool winger Ben Tollitt makes short-term loan switch to former side Wrexham

Ben Tollitt is the second of Blackpool's summer signings to have been sent out on loan today, the winger joining Wrexham on a short-term deal.

READ MORE: Jamie Devitt leaves Blackpool for Bradford City just two months after arriving at Bloomfield Road



The 24-year-old only arrived at Bloomfield Road at the end of June, signing on a free transfer from Tranmere Rovers.

But two months later, and without making a competitive appearance under Simon Grayson, Tollitt has made the move back to Wrexham.

He previously enjoyed a spell there last season, scoring four times in 13 appearances.

He has signed an initial 28-day loan at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes said: “I’m delighted that Ben is coming back to the club, I think it will give everyone a massive boost.

"The supporters and Ben had a bond last season, it gives the players and all the staff a big boost too.

“Ben was a target in the summer. I wanted to keep him at the club, he was honest throughout that process and said it was between us and Blackpool, and he chose to follow his heart and go to League One.

"But when the opportunity has come up to bring Ben back to Wrexham, I jumped at it. We know exactly what he has to offer the team.

“I’m happy to get this done and hopefully the paperwork will go through in time for this weekend.”

Tollitt joins Jamie Devitt in departing Bloomfield Road today, the midfielder signing on a season-long loan for Bradford City.