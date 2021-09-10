Blackpool will assess international trio individually before Fulham match

However, Neil Critchley has warned the personal circumstances of each player must be taken into account when deliberating whether to include them in Pool’s starting XI.

Kenny Dougall didn’t feature for Australia against China or Vietnam and returned to the UK on Wednesday, before training with the Seasiders on Thursday.

The same applies for Tyreece John-Jules, who saw 15 minutes of action for England’s U21s against Kosovo on Tuesday.

Blackpool loan striker Tyreece John-Jules played for England U21s in midweek

Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, will only join back up with his teammates today, having travelled back from Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The striker led the line for Northern Ireland in their 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw against Switzerland on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old was an unused sub against Estonia on Sunday, having scored in the 4-1 win against Lithuania last week.

Having started two games in seven days and having precious time to train ahead of tomorrow’s game against Fulham, that raises the prospect of Lavery starting on the bench.

Speaking on Thursday, Critchley said: “You keep an eye on what they’re doing when they’re away. You sit watching the telly with your fingers crossed a little bit, hoping they play well and don’t get injured.

“You also have to speak to them personally and find out what their thoughts and feelings are, and take into account all the data you get given from the medical teams at the international associations – and decide what team you’re going to select for the next game.

“Shayne played on Wednesday night, so he’s travelling back today and won’t join the group until Friday. Kenny and Tyreece were with us in training today.

“They all come into contention for the game on Saturday, but we have to take the personal circumstances of each player a little differently.

“Kenny didn’t play, Tyreece only played in one game for 20 minutes and Shayne had two nearly full games.”