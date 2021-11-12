Blackpool wide man is prepared to be patient after midweek return

The winger made a goalscoring return from injury in Blackpool’s Lancashire Senior Cup victory against Everton on Tuesday.

The Seasiders won 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors outing at Everton’s Finch Farm training complex.

“The gaffer (Neil Critchley) pulled me aside on Tuesday and asked me if I wanted to get involved,” Hamilton said.

CJ Hamilton is on his way back to full fitness

“I was always up for it because I haven’t played football for a good few months now, so I needed the 90 minutes.

“It’s always a boost to score in any kind of game, so to get a goal as well as a game is always good.”

The 26-year-old has been out of action since the end of August after a second operation on his foot.

The former Mansfield Town man originally broke his fifth metatarsal back in March and went under the knife to address the problem.

Hamilton, who looked off the pace at the start of the season, required further surgery to remove a screw that has been causing significant pain and discomfort.

“I feel a lot better,” Hamilton added.

“I can’t express how much different it is making me feel. I’m more confident turning, twisting, and in everything that I do. It was well worth doing it.

“When you get any kind of knock as a player, you always think about it in the back of your mind. It was almost like having a stone in your shoe all the time. It was unbearable

“In the end, I had to make the decision whether to get the surgery or not and I’m glad that I did.”

Hamilton’s full focus is now on building up his fitness during the international break ahead of a potential return to Blackpool’s first team.

With the Seasiders in good form and flying high in the Championship, he knows it will be far from simple to force his way past Josh Bowler, Keshi Anderson and Demetri Mitchell.

“The boys are doing very well, so I’ve got to bide my time and put in my performances in these types of games and training to get back in the squad,” Hamilton said.