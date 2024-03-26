Blackpool vs Preston North End LIVE score updates from Central League derby
Blackpool take on Lancashire rivals Preston North End in the Central League this afternoon.
It's a home tie for the Seasiders, but the fixture is taking place at Springfields - with kick-off 1pm. Blackpool were three-nil winners in the reverse meeting, earlier this season. Luke Mariette and Will Squires start, while Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and Kaedyn Kamara are in the North End side.
You can follow the action with us, right here!
Blackpool vs PNE reserves LIVE
77' PNE almost pull one back (3-0)
Carroll threads the ball through to Goldsmith, whose poked shot goes wide of the post.
73' Davis saves (3-0)
Emmerson sends a half-volley at goal and Davis keeps it out.
72' PNE substitute (3-0)
Harry Stringfellow is on for captain, Max Wilson.
70' GOAL Blackpool 3-0 PNE
Ahmed plays the ball through to Miles, who finds Bondo at the back post and the substitute makes no mistake with the finish.
69' Another PNE effort (2-0)
Bardsley is called into action again as Garrigan sees his shot from close range saved.
66' Rodriguez-Gentile shoots (2-0)
The PNE man takes on the shot but it deflects into the arms of Blackpool goalkeeper, Bardsley.
57' Shot sent wide (2-0)
Emmerson takes aim from the edge of the box but it's wide.
56' Triple Blackpool sub (2-0)
Josh Miles, Tayt Trusty and Terry Bondo are on for Jake Daniels, Luke Mariette and Layton Campbell
54' Efforts at both ends
Goldsmith slipped in Garrigan, who curled wide of the far post for Preston. Daniels is then kept out by the PNE goalkeeper, Davis.
47' Early chances (2-0)
Davis manages to keep out Emmerson, before Campbell heads over the crossbar from another Daniels cross.
