Blackpool V Preston North End: Team news confirmed for Central League derby

Blackpool take on Preston North End in the Central League

The Seasiders have opted to name a young side for the fixture- which is a contrast to the last time they met the Lilywhites in the reserves competition back in September, where the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley all featured in a 3-0 victory for those in Tangerine.

North End boss Ryan Lowe was left furious by Blackpool’s team selection that day, stating he did not expect them to name such a strong side, while Neil Critchley insisted their intentions had been made clear beforehand.

For today’s fixture, the standout names in the Seasiders starting XI are Will Squires and Luke Mariette, with the pair picking up senior minutes in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, along with Josh Miles and Tayt Trusty who are on the bench.

Meanwhile, Jake Daniels has also picked up first team minutes in the past, and has recently impressed for Bradford Park Avenue out on loan. Dannen Francis will be another familiar name for anyone who watched the last meeting between the two, after finding the back of the net with an impressive strike to round-off the victory.

As for Preston, they have also gone with a young side, which mainly consists of first year pros.

Blackpool FC: Harvey Bardsley, Dannen Francis, Tyler Hill, Josh Nyame, Toby Oliver, Will Squires, Layton Campbell, Luke Mariette, Zak Emmerson, Jibran Ahmed, Jake Daniels.

Substitutes: Shea Callister, Tayt Trusty, Josh Miles, Terry Bondo, Connor McVeigh.

Preston North End: Tommy Davis, Joe Blake, Ayden Garrigan, Kaedyn Kamara, Jonny Brindle, Troy Tarry, Max Wilson, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Theo Carroll, Charlie Goldsmith, Cole McGhee.