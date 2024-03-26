Live

Blackpool 3-0 Preston North End RECAP of Central League reserves clash

Central League action took place at Springfields on Tuesday afternoon
By Amos Wynn, George Hodgson
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:43 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 14:49 GMT
SpringfieldsSpringfields
Springfields

Blackpool take on Lancashire rivals Preston North End in the Central League this afternoon.

It's a home tie for the Seasiders, but the fixture is taking place at Springfields - with kick-off 1pm. Blackpool were three-nil winners in the reverse meeting, earlier this season. Luke Mariette and Will Squires start, while Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and Kaedyn Kamara are in the North End side.

You can follow the action with us, right here!

Blackpool vs PNE reserves LIVE

14:48 GMT

FULL TIME: Blackpool 3-0

Campbell, Mariette and Bondo are on the score sheet as Blackpool win 3-0 in the Central League clash at Springfields.

14:47 GMT

89' Closing stages (3-0)

The game is heading towards its conclusion and the result is set in stone. Davis denied Blackpool a fourth a few minutes ago, when Bondo's header was held.

14:36 GMTUpdated 14:38 GMT

77' PNE almost pull one back (3-0)

Carroll threads the ball through to Goldsmith, whose poked shot goes wide of the post.

14:29 GMT

73' Davis saves (3-0)

Emmerson sends a half-volley at goal and Davis keeps it out.

14:28 GMT

72' PNE substitute (3-0)

Harry Stringfellow is on for captain, Max Wilson.

14:26 GMT

70' GOAL Blackpool 3-0 PNE

Ahmed plays the ball through to Miles, who finds Bondo at the back post and the substitute makes no mistake with the finish.

14:25 GMT

69' Another PNE effort (2-0)

Bardsley is called into action again as Garrigan sees his shot from close range saved.

14:23 GMTUpdated 14:25 GMT

66' Rodriguez-Gentile shoots (2-0)

The PNE man takes on the shot but it deflects into the arms of Blackpool goalkeeper, Bardsley.

14:14 GMT

57' Shot sent wide (2-0)

Emmerson takes aim from the edge of the box but it's wide.

14:14 GMT

56' Triple Blackpool sub (2-0)

Josh Miles, Tayt Trusty and Terry Bondo are on for Jake Daniels, Luke Mariette and Layton Campbell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPreston North EndDerby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.