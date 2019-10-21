Blackpool v Wycombe Wanderers PREVIEW: Seasiders aiming to inflict rare defeat on League One's surprise package

Blackpool will be looking to inflict only Wycombe Wanderers’ second defeat of the season when they take on the Chairboys at Bloomfield Road tomorrow night.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are the league’s surprise package so far, sitting in second place in League One after 13 games.

The Adams Park outfit reduced the gap to leaders Ipswich Town to one point at the weekend after overcoming Sunderland 1-0 on home turf, while the Tractor Boys fell to defeat at Accrington Stanley.

The only defeat Wycombe have suffered in League One so far this season came in a 2-0 reversal at Gillingham last month.

While Wycombe have only been beaten once away from home this season, they've also only claimed one win in their five away trips.

The last five meetings between the two sides have ended in draws, although one came in the EFL Trophy which Wycombe won on a penalty shootout.

Prior to those draws, the Seasiders had enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run - going back to 1999 - in a streak that included six wins.

The last time Wycombe beat Blackpool in a league encounter was back in September 1999, when the Chairboys overcame the Seasiders 2-1 at Bloomfield Road.

Pool drew 0-0 at Adams Park on the opening day of last season, a game which turned out to be Gary Bowyer’s final match in charge.

The two sides played out another draw at Bloomfield Road in January, Harry Pritchard scoring a late equaliser to earn Pool a 2-2 draw after Ben Heneghan had earlier scored for the Seasiders.

Wycombe’s success this season hasn’t gone unnoticed, with their manager being constantly linked to vacant jobs.

But Ainsworth remains in charge at Adams Park despite speculation linking him with former side Lincoln City, Sunderland and Millwall in recent weeks.

The Wycombe fans have received an initial allocation of 300 tickets, with more available on request.