Blackpool line up former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson for recruitment role

Blackpool look set to appoint former Celtic striker Tommy Johnson as their new head of recruitment.

The 48-year-old had been set to join League One strugglers Southend United in a similar head of recruitment position.

Terms had been agreed for the former striker to link up with his ex-Celtic teammate Henrik Larsson, who had agreed to take on the vacant manager's job at Roots Hall according to reports.

However the deal, which also involved Johan Mjallby coming in as assistant manager, broke down at the last minute after Johnson had a change of heart.

The Gazette now understands Johnson is to fill a similar head of recruitment role at Bloomfield Road.

Southend, meanwhile, look likely to appoint former Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell as their new manager.

Johnson enjoyed an 18-year playing career where he played for the likes of Notts County, Derby County and Aston Villa, as well as Scottish giants Celtic.

He began scouting while coaching Northern Ireland's Under-23s, before going on to become a European scout at Cardiff City.

He went on to fill the head of player recruitment role at Blackburn Rovers, while most recently he was a senior UK scout with Premier League side Watford.

It comes after the recent appointments of Linton Brown as chief commercial officer and Ben Mansford as the club's new chief executive.