Blackpool’s Nathan Delfouneso cannot wait to link up again with Sullay Kaikai

Nathan Delfouneso is hoping the imminent return of Sullay Kaikai will see Blackpool’s dynamic duo wreak havoc once again.

Pool boss Simon Grayson hopes Kaikai will be fit enough for the Seasiders’ return to league action against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow night.

The winger has missed the last three league games with a hamstring injury he suffered in training before the 2-1 win against Lincoln City.

Delfouneso has also been missing with a hamstring strain, but the forward has recently returned and featured in both of Pool’s last two games.

“I’d like to think we’ve both been missed,” Delfouneso told The Gazette.

“I really enjoy playing with him because we seem to have this combination and connection when we’re on the pitch where we just seem to find each other.

“We complement each other very well and hopefully we can get back to that as soon as possible. Whether that’s the next game, that’s down to the gaffer.

“All we can do is get back as soon as possible and be an attacking threat just as we were at the start of the season.

“I thought we were very effective and I think we helped the team with how we were playing.”

The Seasiders’ game against Wycombe on Tuesday comes after a free weekend for Grayson’s men, who were scheduled to take on Bury who have since been removed from the EFL.

Delfouneso, who had missed five games after suffering his second hamstring injury of the season at Coventry City last month, said having no game at the weekend came at the worst time for him on a personal level.

“I just want to keep playing, so it’s a bit frustrating not having a game this weekend,” the 28-year-old admitted.

“I feel as though I have a lot of making up to do as I’ve missed quite a few games, especially for me.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch again just to feel useful again. I’ve felt a bit useless.

“I’ve got some special people that have helped me through some tough times, but hopefully I can move forward and look to some happier times ahead.”

Blackpool will have to be at their best on Tuesday night if they’re to turn around their recent mixed fortunes against a Wycombe side who currently sit in second place in League One.

“They’ve done very well this season,” Delfouneso said.

“I know there’s been a bit of uncertainty surrounding the manager at the minute but they’re still producing the goods on the pitch at the minute, so fair play to them.

“They’ve always been a tough team to play against and they’re flying high at the minute, so they will be full of confidence.

“We’ve got to make sure we play well to give ourselves a chance of getting a result.

“But we know we’re capable of getting three points against any side in this league, so that’s what we’re going to try and do.”