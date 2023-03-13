Blackpool v QPR: Live updates from Bloomfield Road
It’s a big one tonight as Blackpool face QPR, but they’re all big games from now until the end of the season.
If you’re not at Bloomfield Road, make sure to join us on the live blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v QPR - live updates
Blackpool - 6/4
Draw - 2/1
QPR - 2/1
Mick McCarthy has confirmed Keshi Anderson is in contention to make his squad while both Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda are also available after a line was drawn under their recent disciplinary issue.
Gary Madine, however, is to miss out as a result of the knee injury he suffered against Bristol City on Saturday.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s game, McCarthy hinted there would be at least a “couple” of changes to his side.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up against QPR...
“It wasn’t just the win on Saturday that pleased me – it was the nature of the win,” new boss Gareth Ainsworth said about the 1-0 victory against Watford.
“Sometimes you win games and think ‘we got away with that one’ – but we thoroughly deserved it.
“Regardless of the result, there has been a shift in mentality and a change in attitude in the boys. That is the most important thing.
“ It will be a battle at Blackpool for sure. The fans will be buoyed by Saturday’s win, though, and the players will be too.”
“Every time we’ve spoken, from 19 games down to 10, every game has been an important one and they just get more and more important the fewer games we’ve got.
“The two home games we’ve got could be season defining, that’s how important they are.
“We’re playing a QPR side that have been on a bad run, albeit they had a great game on Saturday against Watford, which is typical that we’re playing them now.
“They’ve changed the shape of the team, they played really well on Saturday and deserved to win, so it’s a really important game for us.
“I can’t stress the importance of the two home games any more than anyone looking at the league.
“Things could look different. We want as many points as we can get.
“Wouldn’t it be great if we won two home games? We’ve only won seven all season, but that’s what we’ve got to aim for.
“They’re both at home and we’ve been doing alright at home. Not winning everything but we’ve been pretty hard to beat.
“If we’re still within touching distance or we’re even closer (by the international break), perhaps it becomes four points, then we’d all be feeling buoyed by that and a lot more optimistic.”
Mick McCarthy confirmed Keshi Anderson is available for selection and could make his squad, but is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes.
Elsewhere, both Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda are back available after being left out against Bristol City due to a disciplinary issue.
Gary Madine, meanwhile, is set to undergo a scan today to discover the extent of the knee injury he suffered at Ashton Gate.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
As for QPR, Jake Clarke-Salter, Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird are all likely to be missing.
Blackpool must find a way to capitalise on their back-to-back home games this week, otherwise they’re at risk of becoming cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship.
The Seasiders remain six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Saturday.
With 10 games remaining, time is rapidly running out for Mick McCarthy’s side to maintain their second tier status.
If they’re to give themselves a chance during the final run-in, they must pick up some points starting with tonight’s clash against QPR.
It’s Blackpool’s last two games before the Championship breaks for two weeks due to the international fixtures.
As for QPR, they got back to winning ways on Saturday under new boss Gareth Ainsworth having previously endured a 12-game streak without a victory.
Dean Whitestone is tonight’s referee. He’s officiated 29 games so far this season, dishing out 87 yellow cards and three reds.
He took charge of Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last month.