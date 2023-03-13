Mick McCarthy's side have just 10 games remaining to avoid the drop

“Every time we’ve spoken, from 19 games down to 10, every game has been an important one and they just get more and more important the fewer games we’ve got.

“The two home games we’ve got could be season defining, that’s how important they are.

“We’re playing a QPR side that have been on a bad run, albeit they had a great game on Saturday against Watford, which is typical that we’re playing them now.

“They’ve changed the shape of the team, they played really well on Saturday and deserved to win, so it’s a really important game for us.

“I can’t stress the importance of the two home games any more than anyone looking at the league.

“Things could look different. We want as many points as we can get.

“Wouldn’t it be great if we won two home games? We’ve only won seven all season, but that’s what we’ve got to aim for.

“They’re both at home and we’ve been doing alright at home. Not winning everything but we’ve been pretty hard to beat.