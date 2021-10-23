Blackpool v Preston North End LIVE: Updates from the derby at Bloomfield Road
After eight long years, West Lancashire rivals Blackpool and Preston North End finally renew acquaintances today.
Follow our blog for live updates throughout the day...
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 14:02
- Seasiders and Lilywhites renew acquaintance after eight long years
- Pool looking for first home win in the derby in 24 years
As he so often does, Neil Critchley has dropped another big surprise with his team selection for today's derby against Preston North End.
Sonny Carey, the star of Wednesday night’s 3-2 win against Reading, has been surprisingly dropped to the bench.
The midfielder, who was in inspired form on his first league start on Wednesday night, is replaced by Gary Madine, as the Seasiders revert to 4-4-2.
Madine is one of two changes, as Josh Bowler comes in for Demetri Mitchell after the winger’s impressive cameo off the bench in midweek.
Dujon Sterling returns from illness to take a spot on the bench, which sees Tyreece John-Jules drop out of the squad altogether.
Kevin Stewart remains sidelined with an ankle injury, joining Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), CJ Hamilton (foot) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring).
PNE, meanwhile, name an unchanged side from their midweek win against Coventry City.
But Frankie McAvoy’s side, who begin the day in 18th, three points adrift of the Seasiders, are boosted by the return of Sean Maguire to the bench.
And here’s how PNE line up
Here’s the Blackpool side
Can we expect many changes?
It was a superb win for the Seasiders at Reading on Wednesday night, so will Neil Critchley keep faith with the side that started the game?
It was, however, quite a laboursome affair, so Pool’s head coach might look to freshen things up.
Owen Dale will be pushing to start after his dream debut off the bench against Reading. The same can be said of Josh Bowler, who had an impact late on as a substitute. Keshi Anderson and Demetri Mitchell could be the two to make way.
Injury wise, Dujon Sterling and Kevin Stewart could also come back into contention, although the latter is unlikely to be thrown in from the start if he is fit enough to feature.
A reminder that team news is formally announced at 2pm.
Positive sign
If my eyes haven’t deceived me, I’ve just seen a certain Shayne Lavery in a Blackpool tracksuit take a seat in the dugout. We’re not expecting him to feature today, but that’s a good sign nevertheless. He didn’t appear to be limping either, which is always good.
Taking it all in
Owner Simon Sadler is out by the side of the pitch, taking in all the surroundings. He’s now having a chat with Steve Thompson, the former Blackpool number two who is now with PNE.
You wonder what Sadler is thinking on a day like this...
The calm before the storm
Opposition view
“I’m looking forward to it,” PNE boss Frankie McAvoy said.
“We’ve sold out our allocation and we probably could have done so six times over. That just shows the importance of the game to our supporters.
“On the pitch I’m just hoping calm heads and calm minds are there because sometimes people can get carried away.
“It’s important the players keep focused on the challenge ahead of us.
“As this game has got closer I’ve not been able to get the words of our old kit man Steve Cowell out of my head.
“When Alex Neil and myself came here, Steve would always be telling us that this was the fifth biggest derby in the world!
“Steve has been a Preston fan all his life and we will be doing our utmost to win this game for the fans. It’s a game, it’s three points but we know the significance of it. Preston and Blackpool are only a few miles away from one another.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“I think the Nottingham Forest game last week, there were nearly 28,000 there and there was a fantastic atmosphere, so you can draw from those experiences.
“How we handled it, how we could handle it better, you have to remember you’re playing a game of football.
“The atmosphere is one thing, the occasion is one thing, but what happens on the pitch is the most important thing.
“We have to remain focused on our job. Yes, we need to bring passion and intensity, it’s a derby game so you know you have to bring certain qualities.
“But we have to remember what we’re trying to do because that’s what brings you success on the pitch.
“It’s only three points, but these three points mean a little bit more, there’s no doubt about that. I’m not hiding behind that.
“It means a lot and whoever comes out on the right side at the end of the game, those three points will feel a lot sweeter than they normally would.
“Preston are a good team though, an established Championship club with experienced players at this level.
“I believe they’ve only lost one in 10 games and they’ve played some tough teams during that run, so we know it’s a tough game.
“What a game to look forward to though. We’re in good form, they had a win the other night which will give them a lift as well, so it’s set up for a really fantastic day.”
Team news
There’s an outside chance both Dujon Sterling and Kevin Stewart could come into contention for today’s derby.
Sterling has missed Blackpool’s last two games through illness, while Stewart was absent at Reading on Wednesday night as a result of the knock he took to his ankle against Nottingham Forest last weekend.
While the Seasiders have no fresh injury concerns from their remarkable comeback win against Reading in midweek, they could be handed a boost or two for the big one on Saturday with Sterling and Stewart possibly coming back into contention.
Neil Critchley also hasn’t ruled out throwing Owen Dale in from the start after the winger’s dream debut off the bench on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old, who has only just recovered from a foot problem, scored and grabbed an assist within nine minutes of entering the fray.
Elsewhere, the Seasiders will still be without Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), CJ Hamilton (foot) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring).
Daniel Gretarsson could be back available having suffered mild concussion with Iceland during the recent international break.
Preston, meanwhile, could have Ali McCann and Sean Maguire back available for selection after the duo missed the club’s midweek win against Coventry City.