Blackpool v Preston North End LIVE: Updates from the derby at Bloomfield Road

“I think the Nottingham Forest game last week, there were nearly 28,000 there and there was a fantastic atmosphere, so you can draw from those experiences.

“How we handled it, how we could handle it better, you have to remember you’re playing a game of football.

“The atmosphere is one thing, the occasion is one thing, but what happens on the pitch is the most important thing.

“We have to remain focused on our job. Yes, we need to bring passion and intensity, it’s a derby game so you know you have to bring certain qualities.

“But we have to remember what we’re trying to do because that’s what brings you success on the pitch.

“It’s only three points, but these three points mean a little bit more, there’s no doubt about that. I’m not hiding behind that.

“It means a lot and whoever comes out on the right side at the end of the game, those three points will feel a lot sweeter than they normally would.

“Preston are a good team though, an established Championship club with experienced players at this level.

“I believe they’ve only lost one in 10 games and they’ve played some tough teams during that run, so we know it’s a tough game.