Blackpool v Nottingham Forest: Kick-off time, TV channel, referee and bookies' odds

The visitors, who are in the hunt for a play-off spot, will be backed by around 3,300 away fans - which should make for another electric atmosphere at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s side still harbour hopes of launching a late challenge themselves for the top six and know a win today will cut the gap to the play-offs to six points ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders were in good form before the international break, enjoying a four-game unbeaten run and winning five of their last seven games at home.

Forest are also in good nick though, having only lost once in the league since January, leaving Steve Cooper’s side three points adrift of the top six with three games in hand.

Tuesday night’s derby against Preston North End at Deepdale (7.45pm kick-off) will also be shown live by Sky Sports.

Today's game is being televised live on Sky Sports

But first up is today’s tricky encounter, which could go a long way to deciding if Critchley’s men will have anything to play for between now and the end of the season.

Here’s all the important details:

When does the game kick-off?

With the game being shown live on Sky Sports, today’s fixture will kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

Who is the referee?

Australian Jarred Gillett is the man in the middle, taking charge of his second Blackpool game of the season. He also had the whistle for the goalless draw against West Brom in November. Rebecca Welch, the EFL’s first female referee, is on fourth official duties.

What are the bookies’ odds?

According to SkyBet, Forest are the favourites to take the three points.

Blackpool win: 21/10

Draw: 23/10

Forest win: 13/10

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the game kicks off at noon on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The game is also available throughout a number of countries and on ESPN+ in the United States.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC reporter Matt Scrafton will be running a live blog from Bloomfield Road with regular updates throughout the day.