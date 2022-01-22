Blackpool v Millwall: Team news, predicted line-up and pre-match quotes from Neil Critchley

The Seasiders had a rare weekend off last week when their scheduled game against Barnsley was postponed.

Prior to that, Neil Critchley’s side were on the wrong end of an upset in the FA Cup, losing their third round tie 2-1 to League Two outfit Hartlepool United.

Pool’s only league game in 2022 came on New Year’s Day, when the Seasiders began the New Year with a 1-0 win against Hull City.

Millwall, meanwhile, are level on points with Critchley’s men, but sit two places higher in 13th owing to their superior goal difference.

However, Gary Rowett’s side have lost their last three games in all competitions and are missing a host of players through injury.

David Webb, who refereed Blackpool’s wins against Middlesbrough and Peterborough United earlier in the season, is the man in charge this weekend.

Gary Rowett brings his Millwall side to Bloomfield Road today

Team news

The Seasiders have no fresh injury or Covid concerns, according to Neil Critchley.

Kevin Stewart continues to train and is in line to make his first Blackpool appearance since October, following his recovery from an ankle injury.

Ethan Robson is also available for selection following his return from MK Dons, while new signing Jake Beesley will be looking to make his debut.

Chris Maxwell (quad), James Husband (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined at this moment in time.

In other news, Sonny Carey is yet to undergo surgery on his fractured metatarsal, but might not require an operation after all.

The 21-year-old was due to go under the knife earlier this month after suffering the setback during the Boxing Day defeat to Huddersfield Town.

However, the operation was delayed after Carey - who celebrates his 21st birthday today - tested positive for Covid-19.

Critchley revealed there’s a chance Carey could avoid surgery and instead allow the bone to heal itself, although a decision has yet to be made.

Millwall, meanwhile, are likely to be without former Seasider Dan Ballard, captain Alex Pearce and top goalscorer Tom Bradshaw all through injury.

Ryan Leonard, Sheyi Ojo and Jed Wallace could also be sidelined.

Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments

“When you’re playing against a team managed by Gary Rowett you know you’re going to face a well-organised, well-coached team who know what they’re doing on the pitch.

“Quite clearly, his players know how to stay in every game, win football matches and grind out a draw or turn a draw into a win.

“They stay in games and they have good quality at the top end of the pitch, so as ever it will be a tough game.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the pitch after being disappointed to not play last week.

“We want to try and get that FA Cup game out of our system and we’re at home so we want to try and follow up our three points against Hull which seems like ages ago now.

“It is a long time considering the schedule you face over Christmas and the games you face and then you can face three weeks without a league game. It doesn’t seem quite right, but it is what it is.

“We’re desperate to get back out on the pitch and play and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of our supporters again this weekend.

“We’re very closely matched in terms of our records in the league and both teams will be looking at this as a winnable game to be looking up come 5pm on Saturday.”

Opposition view

“Blackpool are a good side,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett said.

“They’re an energetic side and they’ve shown a real high level of performance since the start of the season.

“Like us, their results of late probably haven’t been what they would have wanted but they’re a good team.

“They have a couple of key injuries to players like Keshi Anderson, who has been a really good attacking player for them.

“But Neil has got them playing in a way he likes and they can adjust it with Gary Madine and go a bit more direct at times. But he’s also a good footballer.

“We’ll have to play incredibly well to get a result.”

Pool’s predicted line-up (442): Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Garbutt, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Dale, Yates, Madine