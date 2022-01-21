Blackpool itching to take on Millwall after three-week absence without a league game

Neil Critchley’s side have only played one Championship game so far in 2022 with their 1-0 victory when they met Hull City on New Year’s Day.

The Seasiders followed that up with a disappointing exit in the FA Cup at the hands of League Two side Hartlepool United, before their league game against Barnsley last week was postponed.

Blackpool take on a Millwall side who are level on points with them in the league table, but sit two places higher in 13th due to their superior goal difference.

While the Lions have lost their last three games in all competitions, they’re enjoying another strong season in the second tier and when they do taste defeat, it’s usually by a narrow scoreline.

“When you’re playing against a team managed by Gary Rowett you know you’re going to face a well-organised, well-coached team who know what they’re doing on the pitch,” Critchley said.

“Quite clearly, his players know how to stay in every game, win football matches and grind out a draw or turn a draw into a win.

“They stay in games and they have good quality at the top end of the pitch so, as ever, it will be a tough game.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the pitch after being disappointed to not play last week.

“We want to try and get that FA Cup game out of our system and we’re at home so we want to try and follow up our three points against Hull, which seems like ages ago now.

“It is a long time considering the schedule you face over Christmas and the games you face, and then you can face three weeks without a league game. It doesn’t seem quite right, but it is what it is.

“We’re desperate to get back out on the pitch and play and we’re really looking forward to playing in front of our supporters again this weekend.

“We’re very closely matched in terms of our records in the league and both teams will be looking at this as a winnable game to be looking up come 5pm on Saturday.”