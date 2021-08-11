Blackpool v Middlesbrough: Seasiders discover Carabao Cup second round opponents after comprehensive win
Blackpool take on fellow Championship side Middlesbrough tonight in the first round of the Carabao Cup (7.45pm kick-off).
Follow our blog below for live updates...
Blackpool v Middlesbrough - live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, 22:31
- LIVE: Blackpool 3-0 Middlesbrough
- Seasiders take on Neil Warnock’s men in first round of the Carabao Cup
- Bloomfield Road reopen to full capacity with no restrictions for the first time in 15 months
Second round draw
FULL TIME
And that brings an end to a superb night for the Seasiders.
Callum Connolly, Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson score the goals to book Blackpool’s spot in the second round of the competition.
The draw is coming up shortly on Sky Sports.
90 - Injury time
There will be two minutes of time added on.
80 - Final change
And it’s a standing ovation for Shayne Lavery, who is replaced by Jerry Yates.
In fact, the Northern Irishman is serenaded as he’s forced to walk off the pitch on the East Stand side and walk in front of the North Stand. What a start to his Blackpool career.
78 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!! (3-0)
Keshi Anderson makes it three! Bloomfield Road erupts.
It’s a bit of a fortunate flicked finish from the midfielder, but who cares?!
77 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!! (2-0)
And it’s that man SHAYNE LAVERY!
The striker works hard to keep the ball alive after Sonny Carey’s corner is partially cleared. The striker does exactly that before firing past Joe Lumley, who can’t keep it out despite getting a strong hand to it.
75 - Open
The game is beginning to open up a bit more now, which I’m not sure is a good or bad thing for the Seasiders. Isiah Jones is beginning to see more of the ball for the visitors.
71 - Let off
Pool are undone down their right, as Isiah Jones is picked out in space on the wing. He cuts inside onto his right foot and has the goal at his mercy, but the Boro man fires wide. Big, big let off.
65 - Wide
A half-hearted clearance from Boro falls to Josh Bowler, who surges towards goal before side-footing wide. If there was one criticism of Bowler’s display tonight, and that would be incredibly harsh, it’s his finishing in front of goal.
62 - Changes
Keshi Anderson replaces CJ Hamilton for Pool’s second change of the night.
Boro, meanwhile, bring former Seasider Uche Ikpeazu and Jeremy Sivi on for Josh Coburn and Sam Morsy.