Blackpool v Leyton Orient team news as 7 out and 2 doubts
Steve Bruce’s men are on an impressive run of form after following up last Saturday’s 3-0 win against Barnsley at Oakwell, with a 2-1 triumph against struggling Cambridge in midweek.
Despite going a goal down within three minutes, Ashley Fletcher levelled 14 minutes later with his fourth goal in six games before Sonny Carey netted the winner in the second half.
Meanwhile, Leyton Orient have plummeted out of the play-off places and travel to the Lancashire coast having lost their previous five games in League One.
Ritchie Wellens’ men fell to a 2-1 defeat to Northampton in midweek and now sit just two points above Blackpool.
Bruce is hopeful he will have almost a fully fit squad to choose from as he weighs up freshening up his side as they ready themselves for a third game in eight days.
We’ve taken a look at the injury news from both sides ahead of Saturday’s game at Bloomfield Road.
Leyton Orient team news
Theo Archibald - out
The midfielder is yet to make an appearance for the O’s this season after picking up a knee injury in February 2024. Archibald has been missing for more than a year and suffered a further setback on his ACL issue in December.
Omar Beckles - out
Beckles has missed Leyton Orient’s previous 10 league games after sustaining a hamstring injury against Exeter in April. There is no date for his return just yet.
Jordan Graham - out
The 30-year-old has been missing since November after rupturing his patella tendon in his left knee during the O’s 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield and is expected to be out for an extended period.
Daniel Happe - out
Happe was ruled out for four weeks at the end of February after sustaining a hip flexor injury and has been sidelined for the previous five games.
Thomas James - out
James picked up a hamstring injury during Orient’s 3-2 win against Lincoln last month and has been missing for the last six League One fixtures.
Ollie O’Neill - out
The 22-year-old limped off in the 34th minute against Shrewsbury in January but hasn’t been since and it remains unclear when O’Neill’s return will be.
Blackpool team news
Andy Lyons - out
The 24-year-old made his first appearance since February 2024 when he featured for 45 minutes against Fylde in a friendly on Tuesday. Although the full-back came through the match unscathed, Bruce revealed Lyons will have to keep playing friendlies and training hard before being made available for league selection.
Tom Bloxham - doubt
Blackpool have been boosted by the return of the January arrival who has made just four appearances since his switch from Shrewsbury. Bruce expects the forward to play some part for the game against Leyton Orient.
CJ Hamilton - doubt
Hamilton has missed the Seasiders’ previous two games with a muscle injury and - like Bloxham - the winger is expected to feature tomorrow afternoon.
Your next Blackpool read: 'No doubt at all' - Blackpool boss ponders contract decisions as he makes admission on ex-Everton man