Blackpool v Coventry City: How to stream the game, team news, predicted line-up and Neil Critchley's comments

The Seasiders followed up their opening day draw at Bristol City with a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Pool were well beaten by Mick McCarthy’s side, who missed a host of clear-cut chances before eventually running in two second-half goals courtesy of Leandro Bacuna and Kieffer Moore.

Neil Critchley' s side will be desperate to get their first win under their belts ahead of Saturday's long trip to Bournemouth.

Can I stream the game?

Yes. Because the game isn’t a 3pm fixture on a Saturday, and it’s not being televised live on Sky Sports, it’s permitted to be streamed by both clubs.

Supporters can purchase a match pass for tomorrow’s game for £10 and will receive footage from the club’s new digital platform service Tangerine TV.

Coventry boss Mark Robins

The match, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be a four-camera operation.

The match pass will also give you exclusive access to the full 90-minute replay on Tangerine TV (available from 12pm the following day).

To find out more information, visit here.

Team news

Kevin Stewart is close to returning from his ankle injury, but tomorrow night’s encounter is likely to come too soon for the midfielder.

Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder) and Gary Madine (groin) are also making good progress, but they’re being eased back into training before being risked in a game.

There are no fresh injury concerns from the weekend, but Matty Virtue (ACL) and Demetri Mitchell (knee) remain sidelined.

The likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery will be pushing to start after being left on the bench against Cardiff.

Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments

“They’re a different team to Cardiff.

“Mark Robins has done a fantastic job there. They have been building for the last few years, they got promotion out of League One and last season stayed in the division. They’ll now be looking to progress further this season.

“They’ve got a clear way of playing, they have some good ability with some good players with experience.

“I’ve watched them a few times and they’re good at what they do. They’re well coached and they’ve got some good players there.

“Every game in this division will be tough, but I’ve seen enough in us over the last two games to know we’ll be competitive in this division.”

Opposition view

Mark Robins’ men enjoyed an impressive first season back in the Championship last term following their promotion from the third tier, finishing in 16th, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Sky Blues got their league campaign off to a strong start, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 on the club’s return to the Ricoh Arena.

They were beaten 2-1 by Northampton Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup, before suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to Barnsley at the weekend.

Martyn Waghorn is Coventry’s only fit striker at the minute, with both Matty Godden and Tyler Walker currently sidelined.

Pool’s predicted line-up (442): Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Garbutt, Dougall, Ward, Bowler, Anderson, Lavery, Yates