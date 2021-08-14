Blackpool v Cardiff City RECAP: Updates from the Seasiders' first home league game of the season
Blackpool will be looking to claim their first victory of the Championship season this afternoon when they welcome Cardiff City to Bloomfield Road.
Blackpool v Cardiff City - live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:54
- FT: Blackpool 0-2 Cardiff
- Seasiders searching for first league win after midweek cup success
- Bloomfield Road to host Championship football for the first time since 2015
FULL TIME
The visitors claim a deserved victory. There was no shortage of effort or endeavour from the Seasiders, but they were simply overpowered by the visitors, who could - and should - have put the game to bed in the first-half.
A harsh lesson for Blackpool on their return to the Championship.
90 - Stoppage time
There will be four minutes of time added on.
88 - Close!
Almost a goal back for Pool, as James Husband heads into the side netting from Luke Garbutt’s corner.
86 - GOAL CARDIFF (0-2)
Cardiff break, Ryan Giles lofts a cross up to Kieffer Moore, who heads home emphatically. A great break from the visitors, it has to be said.
Game is over.
85 - No penalty
Keshi Anderson shifts the ball to the right to Callum Connolly, whose shot hits the hand of a Cardiff defender. But the referee ignores Pool’s appeals.
84 - Poor
Kenny Dougall is caught in possession, allowing substitute Kieffer Moore to break forward before laying the ball off to Ryan Giles. The winger can only fire over though.
82 - Almost in
Shayne Lavery breaks through down the left and Pool have men over, but the Northern Irishman is blatantly fouled by Joel Bagan who picks up a booking.
81 - Threat
I’m almost getting sick of typing this, but Cardiff have just threatened from another long throw. This time it’s Will Vaulks who lobs it in, Sean Morrison then flicks on but Pool survive.
76 - Change
Shayne Lavery replaces Tyreece John-Jules.
Pool are coming on strong here, but they’re leaving the odd gap for the away side.
74 - Saved
James Collins wastes a golden chance to make it 2-0 to Cardiff, shooting weakly at Chris Maxwell after springing the offside trap.
Lucky for Pool there.