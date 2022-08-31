Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers: Uncertainty surrounding Josh Bowler and Ben Brereton-Diaz provides added spice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire rivals come face-to-face with one another in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Bloomfield Road tonight (8pm kick-off) as Appleton’s side look to build on their recent run of good results.

As for Blackburn, their form has tailed off with three straight defeats having previously topped the Championship table with three consecutive wins.

The match comes at an intriguing time given the transfer window closes the following day.

Both sides are currently sweating over the futures of their star men, with Bowler and Brereton-Diaz heavily linked with moves away ahead of Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.

According to Appleton, this could add another element to what should already be a hotly-anticipated Lancashire derby.

“I don’t think we’re going to be the only two managers who are going to have players who are being linked elsewhere who might not be there the following day,” he said.

Like Bowler, Brereton-Diaz is also being linked with a move away before Thursday night's deadline

“It adds a little bit more spice to the game, although I’m not sure it needs that added spice with it being a Lancashire derby and being on Sky.

“I’m sure it will bring some decent entertainment.”

Given Blackburn’s inconsistency so far this season, that makes Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side hard to predict according to Appleton.

“They picked up a couple of injuries at the weekend and they’ve also had the addition of (Dom) Hyam as well,” he said.

“It’s going to be difficult to predict what team they will play, because they’ve mixed it up a little bit in terms of going with a three and a four. That will be another one we have to try and guess what they will go with.

“They’re obviously going to want to bounce back because they’ll be frustrated to lose their last three after making such a fantastic start, because they’ve not been able to build on that.

“They will want to recover and you have to be mindful of that.”

Ian Poveda enters the frame for the Seasiders having completed his loan move from Leeds United at the weekend.