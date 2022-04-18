Blackpool v Birmingham City: Live updates from Bloomfield Road
Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road today for their Easter Monday encounter against Birmingham City.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Birmingham City - live updates
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 15:37
- LIVE: Blackpool 2-0 Birmingham City
- Seasiders looking for first win in SIX
- Jordan Gabriel likely to miss out with another hamstring injury
37 - Possession football
Got to factor in the state of the opposition, but this has been the best Blackpool have performed in possession of the ball for some time.
Very calm and composed, working the ball from one end of the pitch to the other with ease.
34 - Poor
Birmingham pull the ball back to dangerman Lyle Taylor on the edge of the box, but he makes a mess of his shot and it’s easy for Blackpool to clear away.
31 - Pool corner
Pool break immediately from the corner, as Charlie Kirk does superbly to nip the ball ahead of a Birmingham player.
He holds onto it before eventually slipping in Shayne Lavery, who is wiped out by a defender - winning the Seasiders a corner.
30 - Defending
Onel Hernandez embarks on a dangerous run before letting fly from the edge of the box, but Marvin Ekpiteta does well to deflect it behind for a corner.
29 - Over
Marvin Ekpiteta misses the chance to score for a third game on the spin as he heads over from Charlie Kirk's cross.
26 - Width
Blackpoola re looking really dangerous from wide positions.
James Husband swings in a dangerous ball from the left which the away side just about deal with.
22 - Saved
Another important save from Chris Maxwell to deny Onel Hernandez’ effort, which crept through the legs of Richard Keogh.
Maxwell spills the initial effort but grabs it at the second attempt ahead of Troy Deeney.
16 - Save
Chris Maxwell makes an important save to deny Troy Deeney.
Birmingham look horrendous defensively but they are a threat in attack.
15 - Tribute
Bloomfield Road rises to pay tribute to Billy Ayre in the 15th minute.
"Billy Ayre's tangerine army" rings around the ground.
14 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!! (2-0)
Kenny Dougall picks out the winger with a sublime crossfield ball. CJ, who set up the first, cuts inside his man and beats the keeper at his near post with a low drilled effort.