Blackpool take on Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road in the second round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).

The two sides have had contrasting starts in League One so far this season, with the Seasiders currently sat 16th in the table, while the Blues are in third.

Nonetheless, form goes out of the window when it comes to the cup, and both teams will have their eyes firmly set on the third round - where clubs from the Premier League and the Championship enter the competition.

In the first round, a Sonny Carey brace helped Blackpool to a 2-0 victory away to Gillingham, while Birmingham claimed a 1-0 win against Sutton United.

While this weekend’s fixture has been moved away from the traditional 3pm slot on a Saturday, it will not be broadcast live on TV.

Following coverage of Harrogate Town V Gainsborough Trinity on Friday night, the BBC will also show Kettering Town V Doncaster Rovers live, with the Seasiders’ fixture selected for highlights by the broadcaster.

Meanwhile Wealdstone V Wycombe Wanderers, AFC Wimbledon V Dagenham & Redbridge, and Solihull V Bromley will be covered by ITV.

The reason behind Blackpool’s tie with Birmingham taking place on Sunday is due to police advice, with other local games taking place on Saturday, including Preston North End’s Championship meeting with West Brom.