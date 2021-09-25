Blackpool v Barnsley RECAP: Updates from Bloomfield Road as Seasiders bid to make it back-to-back wins

Blackpool will be looking to make it back-to-back victories when they welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th September 2021, 4:58 pm
Can the Seasiders claim a second straight victory?

Follow our blog below for live updates throughout the afternoon...

Blackpool v Barnsley - live updates

Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:52

  • FT: Blackpool 1-0 Barnsley
  • Seasiders bidding to make it back-to-back wins
Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:52

FULL TIME

Blackpool beat Barnsley 1-0 to claim their first back-to-back wins of the season. Get in!

Bloomfield Road is rocking!

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:49

90 - Stoppage time

Three minutes will be added on. Can Pool hold on?!

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:48

89 - Dive!

Aaron Leya Iseka goes to ground in the Blackpool box under a trailing foot. The referee blows for a Blackpool free-kick though!

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:46

88 - Corner

Demi Mitchell does well to win Pool a corner in front of the North Stand.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:44

85 - Wide

The unmarked Michal Helik heads wide from a Barnsley corner.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:42

83 - Double change

James Husband and Demetri Mitchell enter the fray. It’s a first appearance of the season for the latter.

Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler are the two to make way.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:40

82 - Save!

A right-wing cross inadvertently deflects kindly for Cauley Woodrow, whose first-time effort is well saved by Chris Maxwell.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:36

78 - Winding the clock down

Gary Madine has just taken the ball to the corner to waste some precious seconds. It’s clear what his instructions are!

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:33

74 - Comfortable

Barnsley are beginning to have more of a go but they still look so tame.

This is bound to leave me with egg on my face now, but the away side have been so poor this afternoon. Pool, who have been excellent, still need that second though.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:29

71 - Chance!

Luke Garbutt clips a deep free-kick towards Marvin Ekpiteta at the back post. Ekpiteta nods it down towards Shayne Lavery but it ricochets into his shin pads and out for a goal kick.

Unlucky.

