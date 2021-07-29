Blackpool unveil new away kit ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Championship campaign

The Puma jersey, which is now available to order, sees Utility Team continue as the club's away shirt sponsor.

According to the Seasiders the shirt features a "tonal crest, tangerine crew neck and a bolt graphic design", similar to the home strip.

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with Utility Team for the forthcoming Championship season," chief executive Ben Mansford said.

"This partnership continues to bring a host of benefits for both parties, with Utility Team helping us to make significant progress off the pitch by providing excellent advice and support on various energy-saving projects.

“They have been a pleasure to work with from day one and I would personally like to thank Delvin Lane and Scott Birley for their ongoing commitment and support.”

A leading UK net zero energy consultant, Utility Team is responsible for more than £1bn of annual energy spend each year, providing a range of value-added services that save businesses time and money.

Demetri Mitchell modelling the new away kit

Earlier this year, Utility Team also pledged to be Net Zero by 2025, becoming carbon neutral, before removing its historic carbon footprint by 2028.

As part of the Blackpool shirt sponsorship agreement, Utility Team is actively helping the Seasiders save money on energy and reduce their carbon emissions through the identification of energy efficiency opportunities.

Delvin Lane, CEO at Utility Team, added: “We are proud to continue our partnership with Blackpool FC as they return to the Championship after such a thrilling season last year in League One.

"We are looking forward to developing on the work we have done with the club to identify and implement energy efficiency solutions and help them take their next step on the journey to becoming net zero.”

“It is a really exciting time to be part of the club, especially with everything that they are doing both on and off the pitch.”

To pre-order the new shirt, click here.