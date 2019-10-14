Blackpool unlikely to make wholesale changes for EFL Trophy clash against Carlisle

Simon Grayson says Blackpool's current list of absentees means he's unlikely to make wholesale changes to his side for tomorrow night's EFL Trophy group stage clash.

The Seasiders head to Brunton Park on Tuesday looking to make it two wins from two in Northern Group G.

Pool know they will secure a spot in the next round of the competition with a win, having opened their account with a 5-1 thrashing of Morecambe last month.

While Pool are expecting to name a weakened side, Grayson says there won’t be wholesale changes.

The Pool boss said: “There will be some changes but we’re a little bit restricted in terms of what we’ve got at the moment.

“We want to get back on the horse and get back to winning ways.”

One player Pool will certainly have to do without is Jordan Thompson, who remains away on international duty.

The midfielder, who could feature for Northern Ireland in their friendly against Czech Republic tonight, has missed the Seasiders' last two games.

Grayson said: “Thommo is on good form for us but I think the team that started showed what they are capable of doing, even without Sullay, Jordan and Joe.

“We played well against a real strong team who had just come off the back of a 4-0 win against Coventry, who are a good team.

“We didn’t give them a sniff until two set pieces and then the game opens up because we’re chasing it.

“There was a lot to be pleased about but the frustration is that we’ve got nothing out of it.”

Both Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall are also expected to miss out through injury, although they could return for next week's league game against Wycombe Wanderers.